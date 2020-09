10:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Rabbi Avraham Tanzer passes away at age 85 Read more Dean of Yeshiva College of South Africa, Rabbi Avraham Tanzer, dies at age 85. Funeral to be broadcast live at Arutz Sheva. ► ◄ Last Briefs