News BriefsTishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20
Health Ministry orders another 1,500 hospital beds to be made available
Prof. Hezi Levy, the director-general of the Health Ministry, has ordered the opening of 1,500 more beds in admissions wards in hospitals across the country.
His order follows a discussion held with hospital directors, held this morning.
According to a report in Yisrael Hayom, 750 beds are to be made available by October 5 and another 750 are to be made available by the middle of the following month.
Prof. Levy noted that 80% of the beds would be designated for critically ill patients or those on ventilators and the remaining 20% would be for moderate and mild cases.
