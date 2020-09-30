Health Ministry orders another 1,500 hospital beds to be made available

Prof. Hezi Levy, the director-general of the Health Ministry, has ordered the opening of 1,500 more beds in admissions wards in hospitals across the country.

His order follows a discussion held with hospital directors, held this morning.

According to a report in Yisrael Hayom, 750 beds are to be made available by October 5 and another 750 are to be made available by the middle of the following month.

Prof. Levy noted that 80% of the beds would be designated for critically ill patients or those on ventilators and the remaining 20% would be for moderate and mild cases.