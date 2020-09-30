MK Zohar: Unlike Prof. Gamzu, Moshe Bar Siman Tov was successful

Coalition head MK Miki Zohar (Likud) has called on the Health Minister to appoint former director-general of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, to replace Prof. Ronni Gamzu as the government's coronavirus project manager, when Gamzu retires from his position at the end of October.

"What's important is that unlike Prof. Gamzu, Moshe Bar Siman Tov was successful in dealing with the first wave of the epidemic and managed to curb the increase in contagion and even reduced the number of seriously ill patients. There is no one more suitable than him to serve as coronavirus project manager," he asserted.