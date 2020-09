10:13 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Laborer injured in Maale Adumim A 21-year-old laborer has fallen from a height while at work in Maale Adumim. A MDA team treated him at the scene and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs