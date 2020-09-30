|
Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20
MK Bennett welcomes decision to make Cave of Patriarchs disabled-friendly
MK Naftali Bennett has expressed his satisfaction with the authorization of a plan to make the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron accessible to the disabled, saying that "it's time we stopped being afraid of ourselves."
"After years of hesitation, as Defense Minister, I approved plans for making the site disabled-friendly," Bennett said. "The Tomb of the Patriarchs belongs to the entire Jewish People and should be accessible to everyone."
