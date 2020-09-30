Hebrew U research: Resurgence of virus not linked to reopening of schools

Researchers from Hebrew University and Hadassah hospital insist that the current rise in coronavirus infections is not due to the reopening of the education sector in September, as many argue, as children pay a very small role in spreading the epidemic and usually only contract the virus from adults, and not vice versa.

Kan News reports that their research shows that children infected with coronavirus suffer - if at all - only very mild symptoms, and that the fatality rate for infected children under the age of 10 is infinitesimal. Therefore, they are urging the government to reopen classes for all children under the age of 10.