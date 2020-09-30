After 24 years, British beef returns to U.S. stores

After a ban that lasted for 24 years, British beef is finally returning to U.S. supermarket shelves, The Telegraph reports.

The ban was imposed in 1996 following a serious outbreak of "mad cow disease" in the United Kingdom, and was removed after years of negotiations between experts from the governments of both countries, as well as extensive inspections of British farms and abbatoirs.

Liz Truss, the UK's International Trade Secretary, stated: "This is a historic moment for British farming, and one which could bring an estimated £66 million opportunity for those who want to export beef to the US."