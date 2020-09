09:20 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 'If you're going to do a lockdown, go all the way with it' Read more 'We need to bring down the number of new infections per day to under 100,' says ex-Health Ministry chief Gabi Barbash. ► ◄ Last Briefs