Amb. Friedman: Sovereignty is on pause, hasn't been cancelled

The US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, spoke with Galei Tzahal this morning and was asked to comment on the issue of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"We already made it clear that the issue has been postponed - that doesn't mean that it's cancelled," he said. "It just means that for the time being, it's on pause. For this year, it's not going to move forward, but later on, we'll see - it's not off the table."

Friedman also stated that, "Relations between Lebanon and Israel are improving and we can allow ourselves to be optimistic on this, with the caveat that as long as Hezbollah is effectively in power there, there's a clear limit to what's possible."