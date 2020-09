07:28 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Biden will debate Trump again, campaign office confirms The campaign office of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden has confirmed that Biden intends to participate in two upcoming debates with incumbent President Trump, despite the chaos that prevailed at last night's debate. ► ◄ Last Briefs