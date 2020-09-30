|
07:21
Reported
Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20
Kamala Harris: Trump seeks to divide, Biden seeks to unite
Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic party's vice-presidential nominee, spoke with CNN following last night's presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
"Trump is dividing the people," she said, "as opposed to Biden, who seeks to unite people. With God's help we'll win this election," she added. "These are the most important elections in our lives."
