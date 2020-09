06:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 'Netanyahu and Bennett are coordinated' Read more MK Avigdor Liberman convinced that Bennett and Netanyahu will unite: Yamina is already behaving like it's part of the coalition. ► ◄ Last Briefs