Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20
Biden to Trump: You are the worst president America has ever had
US President Donald Trump was asked at Tuesday night's debate about the New York Times story on his tax returns, which showed he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.
The president said in response he had paid “millions” in income taxes. Joe Biden fired back by repeatedly pressing Trump to release his tax returns, and the president claimed he would soon.
“You are the worst president America has ever had,” Biden said.
