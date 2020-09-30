|
04:50
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20
Trump questions effectiveness of masks
US President Trump questioned the effectiveness of masks as a means of mitigating the spread of coronavirus during the presidential debate on Tuesday night.
His rival, Joe Biden, noted that health experts have said 100,000 lives could be saved over the next few months, if Americans consistently wear masks and practice social distancing.
The president responded by claiming many health experts have said “the opposite” about masks.
“No serious person has said the opposite,” Biden said.
