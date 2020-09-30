|
03:42
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20
Security Council urges halt to Nagorno-Karabakh fighting
The UN Security Council on Tuesday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately halt fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and urgently resume talks without preconditions.
The UN’s most powerful body strongly condemned the use of force and backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ earlier call to immediately stop fighting, deescalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay.
Last Briefs