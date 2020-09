01:32 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 COVID-19: Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market now a 'ghost town' Read more Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Jerusalem's iconic Mahane Yehuda open-air market has become a 'ghost town'. ► ◄ Last Briefs