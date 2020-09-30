Nasrallah: Netanyahu is lying

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was lying when he said during his speech to the UN General Assembly that Hezbollah is storing missiles in the neighborhood of Janah near the Beirut airport.

“A short while ago, the enemy’s prime minister spoke directly in a speech at the United Nations, saying things in order to incite the Lebanese people against Hezbollah, as usual,” said Nasrallah, according to Reuters.