Amy Coney Barrett at Capitol Hill refuses to answer reporters' questions

Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, traveled to Capitol Hill today to meet with senators ahead of her Supreme Court nomination hearings, The Independent reports.

Barrett participated in a press event together with VP Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that lasted just three minutes, with none of the three taking questions.

When a journalist asked if Barrett thought she should recuse herself from “any election related cases” such as could arise if the presidential election ends up before the Supreme Court, reporters were asked to leave the room.

Barrett does not plan to meet with any Democrats in advance of nomination hearings, and several have made public their lack of desire to meet with her, such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who wrote on Twitter: “I am not going to meet with Judge Barrett. Why would I meet with a nominee of such an illegitimate process and one who is determined to get rid of the Affordable Care Act?”