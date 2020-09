22:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Amy Coney Barrett's nomination sent to Senate The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett has been officially submitted to the US Senate, as a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently passed away. ► ◄ Last Briefs