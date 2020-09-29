Biden releases tax returns before debate, calls on Trump to follow suit

Hours before the first presidential debate is set to begin, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has released his 2019 tax returns, with his campaign calling on President Donald Trump to follow suit, Reuters reports.

Biden made his move two days after the New York Times reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 - and none in 10 of the previous 15 years - after reporting years of heavy losses from business enterprises.

“This is a historic level of transparency meant to give the American people faith once again that their leaders will look out for them and not their own bottom lines,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said.

Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, has also released her 2019 tax returns.