MK Shaked: MKs will decide whether PM can remain in office, not judiciary

Commenting on statements made by the attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit indicating that he is still considering declaring Prime Minister Netanyahu incapable of remaining in his position, former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked pointed out that it was not for the attorney-general to make such a declaration in the first place.

"Knesset members - and only they - will decide on who is to be prime minister," Shaked said. "Making such a declaration is not within the province of the attorney-general - it is a political decision."