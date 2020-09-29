MK Zohar: Either Netanyahu as PM or Mandelblit as Attorney-General

Responding to statements made by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit indicating that he is still entertaining the option of declaring PM Netanyahu incapable of governing due to his ongoing trial on corruption charges, coalition chair MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said that Mandelblit's words had rebounded from their target.

"I think the time has come for us to decide on one of two options," Zohar said. "Either Mandelblit stays on as Attorney-General, or Netanyahu remains Prime Minister."