15-year-old UK boy on trial for plotting jihad with homemade bombs

A 15-year-old boy is on trial in the UK for preparatory terrorist activities, The Independent reports.

The boy allegedly researched methods of making bombs after becoming radicalized by Islamic State propaganda and converting to Islam. In videos he made of himself, he declared his intention to "carry out jihad."

Prosecutor Anne Whyte QC told the court: “This is an unusual case and it concerns the activities of a young person who, we will be suggesting, felt isolated and angry about his personal circumstances.

“Even though he was young, he had developed extremist views, radical views, associated with the terrorist organisation, Islamic State.”

The boy had been researching how to make bombs using rusty nails as shrapnel. In his bedroom were found a knife, a prayer mat, a copy of the Quran, a prayer cap, tin foil, bleach, pressure sprayer, pesticide, screws, and containers.