MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has paid tribute to Rabbanit Miriam Levinger, who passed away on Yom Kippur.

"I send my consolations to the Levinger family," Liberman said. "Miriam and Moshe Levinger made a tremendous contribution to the Jewish community in Hebron - they were symbols of true self-sacrifice and a pioneering spirit."