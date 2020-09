21:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Miri Regev to replace MK Litzman in coronavirus cabinet Transportation Minister Miri Regev will replace MK Yaakov Litzman in the government's coronavirus cabinet. The replacement was approved via telephone vote. Litzman was formerly Minister of Housing and Construction but resigned in protest against restrictions on communal prayer while protests were continued to be permitted. ► ◄ Last Briefs