|
21:27
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20
Chinese kindergarten teacher sentenced to death for poisoning children
A Chinese kindergarten teacher has been sentenced to death for poisoning 25 children and killing one, The Independent reports.
The incident occurred last year, when Wang Yun laced the children's breakfast porridge with sodium nitrite, allegedly in a desire to take revenge on a colleague she had argued with.
The children ate the porridge despite finding it salty and all fell unconscious and were hospitalized. While most recovered, one died after ten months in hospital.
Last Briefs