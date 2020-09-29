Emir of Kuwait has died aged 91, replaced by half-brother

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the emir of Kuwait, has died aged 91, The Hill reports.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn to the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world, the death of the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait who moved next to his Lord," the Gulf nation’s royal palace said in a statement.

The late ruler’s half-brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, has assumed leadership of the country, Kuwait’s Cabinet announced shortly after confirming the emir’s death.