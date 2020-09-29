Former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon hospitalized with coronavirus

Former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon has contracted the coronavirus and is currently hospitalized in Tel Hashomer hospital.

Writing on Twitter, Gilon revealed: "I too have caught the coronavirus. I feel good most of the day - there's no reason to worry, as I'm in good hands. The medical team here is amazing, working day and night. I'm confident that we'll get through this all together with all of us showing concern for each other. I call on everyone to abide by the regulations - to wear face mask and keep a physical distance from one another. No one is immune to this disease."