News BriefsTishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20
Nasrallah: 'We know where to hide our missiles - we'll let the media visit'
Responding to the Prime Minister's address to the United Nations General Assembly this evening in which he revealed that the terror organization is storing missiles in a residential area in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah made a speech of his own.
"We know very well where to hide our missiles, and we will even allow the media to visit the storage facilities," he said. "The lies told to the world will yet be exposed."
