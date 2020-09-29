Ciritque of Netanyahu: 'Israel has world's highest corona death rate'

Knesset member Matan Kahana (Yamina) harshly criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"Israel has the highest corona death rate in the world," Kahana said, "and Netanyahu is selling us a bill of goods as if this is just like the second wave that has arrived in other countries."

"We are in the midst of a war with 1,500 dead and many others in serious condition. The State of Israel must arm itself with all the resources at its disposal in order to triumph in this war," Kahana added in an interview on Radio 103 FM.