18:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Haddasah Hospital: Additional coronavirus department now in use Jerusalem's Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem has converted an additional department for use by coronavirus patients, adding thirty beds to the hundred and twenty beds now reserved for those infected with COVID-19.