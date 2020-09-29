|
Parents protest Palestinian narrative taught in Jerusalem high school
Parents of students in a Jerusalem high school have protested one teacher's introduction of an anti-Zionist book that has been banned by the Ministry of Eduction.
Entitled "Dual Narrative," the book makes the claim that it was a Zionist aggressor who attacked a weak Arab population. This book claims that Zionism was in the wrong while the Arabs were in the right.
