Star Israeli actor stricken with COVID-19, now in ICU

The prominent Israeli actor Yehuda Barkan has been stricken with COVID-19 and is hospitalized in an intensive care unit. Barkan starred in movies such as "Charlie Vechetzi" (One and a half Charlies) and "Abba Ganuv" (Stolen Father).

The seventy-five year old Barkan is in stable condition. Speaking for the family, his son Roy said: "We are requesting from the nation of Israel to say a chapter of Psalms for him."