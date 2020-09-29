|
18:30
Reported
Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20
Star Israeli actor stricken with COVID-19, now in ICU
The prominent Israeli actor Yehuda Barkan has been stricken with COVID-19 and is hospitalized in an intensive care unit. Barkan starred in movies such as "Charlie Vechetzi" (One and a half Charlies) and "Abba Ganuv" (Stolen Father).
The seventy-five year old Barkan is in stable condition. Speaking for the family, his son Roy said: "We are requesting from the nation of Israel to say a chapter of Psalms for him."
