17:52
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20
IDF underground military intelligence data center inaugurated
A new underground IDF military intelligence and operations data center has been completed.
The data center has its own water and electrical supplies so that it can continue to operate under emergency conditions.
The IDF brigadier general in charge of construction of the facility spoke with pride about its capacity. "This facility is capable of digital integration with every army unit's operations as well as intelligence gathering. It is also flexible and will be able to adjust to technological innovation for decades to come," he said.
