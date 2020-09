17:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 South African dance tune Jerusalema goes viral; international hit song A South African dance tune titled "Jerusalema" has gone viral as an international hit song. The song begins with the words (translated from Afrikaans): "Jerusalem is my home." ► ◄ Last Briefs