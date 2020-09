17:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Netanyahu: Closure will take at least a month, maybe much longer Read more PM clarifies closure not expected to end after Simchat Torah: 'Goals, indicators will be set; they will dictate how long it lasts.' ► ◄ Last Briefs