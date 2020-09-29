Bnei Akiva youth spring into action with 'Stoplight Program'

Members of the Bnei Akiva youth movement have sprung into action with a new "Stoplight Program" designed to help all those in need during the current lockdown.

The program is modeled on the country's stoplight program that classifies cities according to severity of corona morbidity, with red cities being most infected and green least infected by the virus.

Bnei Akiva is classifying its support missions with the same colors, where red will be assigned to those cases most urgently in need of assistance. The youth movement's activities will strictly adhere to lockdown guidelines.