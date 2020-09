17:04 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Israeli high school team impresses in intl. mathematics competition An Israeli team made an impressive showing in an online international mathematics competition. All six members of the Israeli team received medals: one gold, two silver, and three bronze. The competition included 622 high school students from around the world. ► ◄ Last Briefs