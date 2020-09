16:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Pres. Rivlin reacts to spray painting of swastikas on cars in Britain President Reuven Rivlin reacted today to spray-painting of swastikas on cars in Great Britain during Yom Kippur. "Words of rebuke are not enough," Rivlin said. "We must educate about anti-Semitism and the the Holocaust in order that governments and societies will actively work to prevent threats against Jews throughout the world," Rivlin added. ► ◄ Last Briefs