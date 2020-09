16:27 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Judge permits publishing name of man who attempted to kill wife Read more District court overrules judge who banned publication of name of man accused of stabbing his wife 20 times on eve of Rosh Hashanah. ► ◄ Last Briefs