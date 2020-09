13:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 1st teacher reunited with student he helped deliver 6 years ago Read more 6 years ago, he helped a woman give birth. Now, Meir Hajbi is reunited with the child he helped deliver, becoming his 1st grade teacher. ► ◄ Last Briefs