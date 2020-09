13:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Dr. Avshalom Kor eulogizes Rabbanit Levinger Dr. Avshalom Kor paid tribute to Rabbanit Miriam Levinger, who passed away. "A feminist who did not know she was a feminist - hundreds of women were educated on her determination. The most influential woman in Jewish history and the state in the last century. Without her we might not have had access to the Cave of the Patriarchs," he said in an interview with Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs