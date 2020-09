12:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Watch: Funeral of Rabbanit Miriam Levinger Read more Rabbanit Miriam Levinger passed away on Yom Kippur and was brought to rest on the next day in Kiryat Arba, Hebron. ► ◄ Last Briefs