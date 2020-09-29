Rivlin: I understand the feeling of frustration

President Reuven Rivlin spoke at the state memorial service for the victims of the Yom Kippur War.

"In recent weeks and days in the midst of the Corona epidemic, terms we have known until now from the Yom Kippur War have returned. I understand the feeling: the frustration, the disappointment with the policy implementers, the anger, the desire to blame someone. But I ask from the entire Israeli public, let alone the comparisons, the probing of wounds."