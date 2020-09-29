|
11:27
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20
Protest near Knesset: Demonstrator suspected of attacking officer
Police forces are in the area of the Knesset and government offices in Jerusalem for protests taking place there.
City inspectors who worked to remove signs hung at the scene, accompanied by police, were attacked by some of the protesters by various means and sticks.
The police detained for questioning a suspect for attacking one of the policewomen with a stick and injuring her in the lower body and in her hand.
