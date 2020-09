06:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Rabbanit Miriam Levinger passes away Rabbanit Miriam Levinger, the wife of the late Rabbi Moshe Levinger, passed away overnight Monday. She had been evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Yom Kippur night in serious condition. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs