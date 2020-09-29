Report: Trump considered naming Ivanka his running mate

Donald Trump repeatedly discussed with advisers the idea of naming his daughter Ivanka as his running mate in 2016 before settling for Mike Pence, former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates says in a new book, according to Bloomberg.

Gates, who in the summer of 2016 was Trump’s deputy campaign chairman, describes in the book how Trump -- wary of the “Never Trump” sentiment in the Republican party and still stinging from his competitors’ attacks during the GOP primary -- deliberated for about a month on a vice presidential candidate he could trust completely.