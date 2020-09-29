|
Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20
Knesset to discuss restricting demonstrations
The Knesset will resume on Tuesday the discussion regarding the possibility of restricting the right to demonstrate during the lockdown that was announced for the Tishrei holidays.
The Knesset Constitution Committee will discuss an amendment to the Coronavirus Act aimed at limiting the demonstrations to a range of just one kilometer from a place of residence, and limiting those that take place to capsules.
