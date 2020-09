02:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Tishrei 11, 5781 , 29/09/20 Pompeo discusses Abraham Accords with Saudi Foreign Minister Read more US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisalbin Farhan and discussed the Abraham Accords ► ◄ Last Briefs