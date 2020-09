23:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 10, 5781 , 28/09/20 Tishrei 10, 5781 , 28/09/20 Health Ministry: Coronavirus deaths in Israel exceed 1,500 The Health Ministry says the number of deaths from coronavirus in Israel has passed 1,500 and as of tonight (Monday) stands at 1,507, with the number of patients in critical condition at 772. ► ◄ Last Briefs